SUBB announces fee waiver for Spring semester

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, Monday, announced to waive the fees for Spring 2020 semester students of all departments.

According to Directorate of Public Relations of the SBBU, the decision was taken in an online meeting of all Heads of Departments of the university in the wake of the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The Registrar SBBU Najmuddin Sohu has issued notification which waived students of spring 2020 semester of all the departments of the university from hostel, transportation and examination fees for the period of January to May 2020.

