Ten held for power pilferage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Sunday caught 10 power pilferers from various parts of the region.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff conducted operations against power theft in Sillanwali road, Gill Wala gate area, Lahore road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi

Colony and rural area sub-division and caught ten people identified as Ghulam Hussain, Shah Karim, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noor Ullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah, Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Rizwan Shah for pilfering electricity.