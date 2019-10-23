Supreme Court acquits life sentence convict giving him benefit of doubt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted life sentence convict Hamid Mukhtar giving him benefit of doubt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted life sentence convict Hamid Mukhtar giving him benefit of doubt.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Hamid Mukhtar over murder of Mahfooz Ahmed. The high court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the courts decide the case on basis of evidence.

How will the court decide a case if the evidence is not valid?, he asked.

He asked why Mahfooz Ahmed was murdered as he was helper. In the house where the murder took place, no one else testified, he added.

The counsel said that this is a system fault.

The chief justice remarked that this is not a system fault rather there is a intentional error.

He observed that someone else may have killed Mahfooz Ahmed.

Later, the court acquitted the accused giving him benefit of doubt and disposed of the case.