Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of 799 cases while 461 new cases have filed in the SC Principal Seat Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta Registry from October 1 to 15.

The number of cases pending in the SC have began to decline as the number of pending cases has reduced from 53,926 to 53,588 cases.

There are 30,419 criminal cases, 27 suo moto notices and one reference pending in the apex court.

According to the report issued by the SC 206 new cases have filed in Principal Seat Islamabad, 103 in Lahore Registry, 81 in Peshawar Registry, 50 in Karachi Registry and 21 in Quetta Registry during last 15 days.

Meanwhile, 672 cases have disposed of at the principal seat Islamabad and 127 in the Lahore registry while no case has heard at the Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar registries.