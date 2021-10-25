UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Disposes Of 799 Cases During Last Two Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:55 PM

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of 799 cases while 461 new cases have filed in the SC Principal Seat Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta Registry from October 1 to 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of 799 cases while 461 new cases have filed in the SC Principal Seat Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta Registry from October 1 to 15.

The number of cases pending in the SC have began to decline as the number of pending cases has reduced from 53,926 to 53,588 cases.

There are 30,419 criminal cases, 27 suo moto notices and one reference pending in the apex court.

According to the report issued by the SC 206 new cases have filed in Principal Seat Islamabad, 103 in Lahore Registry, 81 in Peshawar Registry, 50 in Karachi Registry and 21 in Quetta Registry during last 15 days.

Meanwhile, 672 cases have disposed of at the principal seat Islamabad and 127 in the Lahore registry while no case has heard at the Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar registries.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Supreme Court Quetta October Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

51 seconds ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

52 seconds ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

55 seconds ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

57 seconds ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

5 minutes ago
 US stocks pause ahead of earnings from tech giants ..

US stocks pause ahead of earnings from tech giants

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.