Supreme Court orders Sindh Healthcare Commission for inquiry against National Medical Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Simdh Healthcare Commission to conduct an inquiry against the National Medical Centre in Amal Umar case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Simdh Healthcare Commission to conduct an inquiry against the National Medical Centre in Amal Umar case.

On August 13, 2018, Amal was killed when a policeman fired a bullet attempting to kill a robber, who had looted her family a few minutes earlier in Karachi's Akhtar Colony area as they waited at a traffic light to attend a concert on the eve of Independence Day.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the suo moto notice case and directed the Sindh government to submit reply for not providing relief amount to Amal's parents.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar Ahmad while expressing annoyance over performance of the Sindh government and Sindh Police asked what steps the provincial government had taken to improve the situation of hospitals in Karachi.

He said that the patient's relatives are sent to take medicine in emergency cases and during this time, patient loses his life. It is the duty of the hospitals to provide the medicines to the patient, he added.

Justice Gulzar remarked that many people died due to firing of Karachi Police. In Karachi, people are looted at traffic signals, he added.

He observed that drug dealers were operating freely in Karachi.

He asked Amal's parents to what happened with the policemen who killed Amal. The court was informed that the case was pending against the policemen. He said that weapons should only be available to police officers and not to police personnel.

Amal's parents informed the court that the registration of the National Medical Center was done after the death of Amal.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the head of the Healthcare Commission whether he has visited the conditions of Sindh hospitals himself.

He asked why not order to registration of case against Sindh Healthcare Commission for negligence. He asked what steps have been taken to improve the situation of hospitals in Sindh.

He observed that Healthcare Commission Act was formed in 2013 but the process began four years later.

The state prosecutor said the registration of private hospitals in Sindh continued. He said that the process for issuance of licences would be started after completion of registration.

He said that there is currently no hospital licensed in Sindh. He said that Amal Umar Act regarding hospitals had been passed.

He said that under the new law, private hospitals would be bound for treatment.

Justice Munib asked how much is the Healthcare Commission's annual budget? The court was informed that the annual budget of the commission is Rs 360 million. Justice Munib said that this amount would be spent on salaries and office rentals.

He remarked that funds would have to be provided to the health department.

Justice Gulzar remarked that funds would have to be invested for human development in Sindh. There is a need to spend money in education and health, he added.

Justice Gulzar asked state prosecutor whether relief package has been provided to Amal's parents. The court was informed that the girl's parents never asked for monetary help.

The counsel for Amal's parents said that relief package to Amal's parents was recommended by the inquiry committee.

The court ordered Sindh Healthcare Commission to conduct inquiry against National Medical Centre hospital, sought reply from the Sindhgovernment for not providing relief package to Amal's parents andadjourned the hearing for one month.