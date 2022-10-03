The Supreme Court would hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualification on Tuesday (October 4).

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would start hearing of the case on day-to-day basis.

Faisal Vawda had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Feb 9 order which led to his disqualification as senator for life.

At the previous hearing, Advocate Wasim Sajjad, counsel for Faisal Vawda, had complained that hearing had been adjourned several times without any progress.

Upon this, the court assured him that there would be no further delay.