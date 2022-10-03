UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court To Hear Faisal Vawda's Appeal Against Disqualification On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Supreme Court to hear Faisal Vawda's appeal against disqualification on Tuesday

The Supreme Court would hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualification on Tuesday (October 4).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court would hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda's appeal against his disqualification on Tuesday (October 4).

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would start hearing of the case on day-to-day basis.

Faisal Vawda had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Feb 9 order which led to his disqualification as senator for life.

At the previous hearing, Advocate Wasim Sajjad, counsel for Faisal Vawda, had complained that hearing had been adjourned several times without any progress.

Upon this, the court assured him that there would be no further delay.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress October Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape ..

Ex-senator Ayesha Raza chairs meeting of Anti-Rape Special Committee

46 seconds ago
 Senior Minister chairs 119th PSIC Board meeting

Senior Minister chairs 119th PSIC Board meeting

48 seconds ago
 Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakista ..

Imran damaged the diplomatic reputation of Pakistan: Khurram Dastgir

49 seconds ago
 IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs fo ..

IMF Chief Says 48 Countries Have Pressing Needs for Food

51 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Federation of Bosnia and H ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Prime Minister - St ..

56 seconds ago
 Hungarian Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Amen ..

Hungarian Parliament Approves Anti-Corruption Amendments Required by EU

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.