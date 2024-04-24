Suspect apprehended in double murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have apprehended a wanted criminal allegedly involved in a double murder case in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Shah Rukh had shot dead his sister, Kainat, and Mohammad Ramzan suspecting an illicit relationship.

The tragic incident occurred in 2016 and case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's brother.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Nasir Nawaz has commended the efforts of the Airport Police in apprehending the suspect.