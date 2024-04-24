Suspect Apprehended In Double Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have apprehended a wanted criminal allegedly involved in a double murder case in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Wednesday.
The suspect, identified as Shah Rukh had shot dead his sister, Kainat, and Mohammad Ramzan suspecting an illicit relationship.
The tragic incident occurred in 2016 and case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's brother.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Nasir Nawaz has commended the efforts of the Airport Police in apprehending the suspect.
Recent Stories
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA issues advisory for public during rain spell5 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM reviews housing project5 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on hospital roof collapse5 minutes ago
-
10 suspects arrested with illegal weapons, drugs5 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator Romina, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal launch Green Legacy Initiative in Sialkot5 minutes ago
-
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman7 minutes ago
-
President lauds IIUI's role in promotion of higher education; assures support15 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar to hold 'Khuli Kachehri' to address treasury complaints15 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 264 power pilferers in 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
Tareen Foundation to upgrade IT lab, construct two classrooms at KPS15 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers arrested15 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held25 minutes ago