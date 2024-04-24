Open Menu

Suspect Apprehended In Double Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Suspect apprehended in double murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, Police have apprehended a wanted criminal allegedly involved in a double murder case in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Shah Rukh had shot dead his sister, Kainat, and Mohammad Ramzan suspecting an illicit relationship.

The tragic incident occurred in 2016 and case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's brother.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Nasir Nawaz has commended the efforts of the Airport Police in apprehending the suspect.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Nasir Criminals 2016 Airport

Recent Stories

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PA ..

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

7 minutes ago
 PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

2 hours ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

3 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

4 hours ago
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

6 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan