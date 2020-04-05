Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Muhallah Pathanwala, Chotaka Gate, Multani Gate and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 81 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.