UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:50 PM

Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Sunday.

     According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Muhallah Pathanwala, Chotaka Gate, Multani Gate and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 81 people.

     The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Shujabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

27 minutes ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

41 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Guest launches campaign to support refugees ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC briefs accredited ambassadors, consuls on l ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.