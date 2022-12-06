SVP FCCI demands clearance of imported Soybean seed

Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and former chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Dr. Sajjad Arshad has demanded immediate clearance of dumped soyabean consignments at Port Qasim to ensure proper supply of poultry feed.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and former chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Dr. Sajjad Arshad has demanded immediate clearance of dumped soyabean consignments at Port Qasim to ensure proper supply of poultry feed.

Addressing a Press Conference, he said that solvent industry had been importing GMO soybean for the last ten years. "Its oil is used for human consumption while its meal is used for the formulation of animal and poultry feed", he said and added that there was no alternative to soybean meal which was an integral part of the poultry feed.

The delay in the release of imported soybean had created chaotic conditions in the domestic markets fomenting price hike in this field. He said that soybean which was sold at Rs. 95 per Kg was not available now at Rs. 300 per Kg. He said that the poultry industry was catering to the 50% domestic needs of the meat through this cheap source of protein. He hoped that the government and high ups would take this issue seriously and intervene for the immediate release of the stalled consignments.

Vice President Haji Aslam Bhalli, Dr. Ijaz Nisar, Dr. Shahid and office bearers of poultry association were also present during this press conference.