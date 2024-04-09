Syed Hassan Naqvi Posted As Commissioner Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Government has ordered transfer and posting of Commissioner Karachi and the Secretaries of different departments with immediate effect on Tuesday.
According to notification issued here by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Hassan Naqvi, an officer of PAS (BS-21), awaiting posting was posted as Commissioner Karachi division vice Muhammad Saleem Rajput transfered.
Muhammad Saleem Rajput, an officer of PAS (BS-20) presently posted as Commissioner Karachi was transfered and posted as Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Dept vice Atif Rehman who was directed to report to Establishment Division.
Asif Imran, an officer of PAS (BS-20) was posted as Secretary Information, Science and Technology Dept vice Abu Bakar Ahmed transfered.
Raja Khuram Shehzad Umar was posted as Secretary Investment Dept vice Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon transfered and posted as Member Provincial Election Authority Sindh.
Hafeezullah Abbasi officer of SG (BS-20) was Secretary Labour and Human Resources Dept vice Shariq Ahmed transfered.
Recent Stories
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attempt to smuggle arms9 minutes ago
-
Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Robber in Taxila9 minutes ago
-
Two motorbike lifter held, six stolen bikes recovered9 minutes ago
-
Additional Sessions Judge revokes bail of Zulfiqar Gujjar in 120 mln rupees land fraud case9 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to launch air ambulance service to deal with emergency9 minutes ago
-
KP full of natural resources; potentials in agriculture, fishery sector: Fuad Ishaq19 minutes ago
-
PM calls Turkish President to exchange Eid greetings39 minutes ago
-
DC for ensuring availability of rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service on Eid-ul-fitr39 minutes ago
-
DC setup control room to address complaints on Eid-ul-fitr49 minutes ago
-
All set for largest namaz-e-Eid gathering at Old Polo Ground Karachi1 hour ago
-
Sindh Governor to offer Eid prayers at Gulshan e-Jinnah1 hour ago
-
1,600 policemen deployed for Eid security1 hour ago