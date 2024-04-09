Open Menu

Syed Hassan Naqvi Posted As Commissioner Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Syed Hassan Naqvi posted as Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Government has ordered transfer and posting of Commissioner Karachi and the Secretaries of different departments with immediate effect on Tuesday.

According to notification issued here by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Hassan Naqvi, an officer of PAS (BS-21), awaiting posting was posted as Commissioner Karachi division vice Muhammad Saleem Rajput transfered.

Muhammad Saleem Rajput, an officer of PAS (BS-20) presently posted as Commissioner Karachi was transfered and posted as Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Dept vice Atif Rehman who was directed to report to Establishment Division.

Asif Imran, an officer of PAS (BS-20) was posted as Secretary Information, Science and Technology Dept vice Abu Bakar Ahmed transfered.

Raja Khuram Shehzad Umar was posted as Secretary Investment Dept vice Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon transfered and posted as Member Provincial Election Authority Sindh.

Hafeezullah Abbasi officer of SG (BS-20) was Secretary Labour and Human Resources Dept vice Shariq Ahmed transfered.

