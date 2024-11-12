Syeda Rida appreciates growing interest of women in Thal jeep rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Position holder in 9th Thal desert rally, 2024 (prepared category – women), Syeda Rida Zainab on Tuesday appreciated the growing interest of women in jeep rally sports for the recognition of Pakistan’s image at international level in this sport.

This sport is very difficult as technical and mechanical knowledge main hurdle to attract the interest of women, she told APP.

She also informed that compatibility and modification of jeep according to the requirement of race was most important factor for any driver.

She further added that one could not meet the requirement of jeep rally without the any support.

To a question she also complained that finding sponsor at individual level was very difficult.