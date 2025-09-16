Syedaal terms industries backbone of national economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Acting Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, held an important meeting with a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday and senior journalists and termed the industries the backbone of the national economy.

During the meeting, the Acting Chairman Senate highlighted the significance of strengthening Pakistan’s industrial base, terming industries as the backbone of the national economy. He said that the promotion of industries not only generates employment opportunities but also enhances public welfare and paves the way for progress and prosperity.

He underscored that the present government, along with its coalition partners, is taking concrete measures to provide jobs and improve the quality of life for citizens. Praising the role of FPCCI, he said the institution plays a central role in stabilising the economy and promoting trade. He assured that the Senate’s standing committees always give serious consideration to the suggestions of traders and industrialists so that business-friendly measures can be incorporated into budget-making and economic reforms.

Syedaal Khan remarked that Pakistan is currently facing economic challenges, which can only be addressed through mutual trust and cooperation between the government, parliament, and the private sector.

.

He emphasised that the fruits of development must not remain confined to major cities but should reach remote and underdeveloped areas as well.

He added that provinces like Balochistan and other backwards regions can significantly benefit from the establishment of energy projects, mineral development, agriculture, and small-scale industries, which would help bring these areas into the mainstream of economic growth.

Speaking to senior journalists, the Acting Chairman Senate described journalism as a vital pillar of the state and a bridge between the government and the people. He said the government is committed to resolving the issues of the journalist community and ensuring their welfare, including through effective legislation.

He urged journalists to focus on fact-based reporting and avoid unverified news, adding that the media plays a crucial role in promoting democracy, highlighting public issues, and building trust between the people and the state.

Syedaal Khan assured journalists that every possible step would be taken for the resolution of their problems. He reiterated that his office remains open for journalists at all times, and they are welcome to meet him directly whenever needed. On this occasion, representatives of the journalist community expressed gratitude to the government for forming a committee to address their issues.