Syrian delegation engages with NUST to boost bilateral academic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A seven-member delegation from Syria paid a visit to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to explore avenues of cooperation for boosting bilateral academic ties.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Rami Waheed Al-Dhulli, Deputy Minister of Education and Educational Affairs.

The Ambassador of Syria to Pakistan, Dr. Ramez Alraee also accompanied the delegation to the university.

The visit sets the stage for ushering in a new era of bilateral academic and research cooperation between both the countries.

The Syrian delegation called on Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari and Pro-Rector Academics, Dr Osman Hasan, and deliberated on the opportunities for academic and research collaboration between NUST and higher education institutions in Syria.

They expressed admiration for NUST's meritorious academic accomplishments and comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that cultivates innovation, empowers diverse perspectives, and drives societal progress.

In his remarks, Rector NUST pinned high hopes that the visit would augur well for knowledge exchange and joint R&D that enrich both academic discourse and global understanding.

Later, the delegates visited Pakistan’s first Science and Technology Park- the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) at NUST.

They appreciated the collaborative spirit amongst researchers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, terming it an ideal ecosystem for catalysing breakthrough innovations and fostering sustainable growth.