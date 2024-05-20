10 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) As many as 10 passengers including four women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident here in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy wagon turned turtle while saving a motorcycle near Chak No.465-GB.

As a result,10 passengers namely--Shakeel(40) r/o Chak No.

193-GB, Abid(40) r/o Mureedwala, Nadeem(40) r/o Chak No.475-GB, Deeba Zafar (17) r/o Sabari Chowk Maqbool Road,Irfan Iqbal (26) r/o Chak No.183-GB Toba, Sheedan Parveen(62) r/o Sabari Chowk Maqbool Road, Hassan Saeed (25) r/o Chak No.193-GB, Idrees Munir (35) r/o Kehkashan Colony Sammundri, Laraib Bibi (25) r/o Chak No.204-GB and Ikhlaq Bibi (60) r/o Chak No.223-GB sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 after providing first aid shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.