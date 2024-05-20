10 Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) As many as 10 passengers including four women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident here in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station on Monday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy wagon turned turtle while saving a motorcycle near Chak No.465-GB.
As a result,10 passengers namely--Shakeel(40) r/o Chak No.
193-GB, Abid(40) r/o Mureedwala, Nadeem(40) r/o Chak No.475-GB, Deeba Zafar (17) r/o Sabari Chowk Maqbool Road,Irfan Iqbal (26) r/o Chak No.183-GB Toba, Sheedan Parveen(62) r/o Sabari Chowk Maqbool Road, Hassan Saeed (25) r/o Chak No.193-GB, Idrees Munir (35) r/o Kehkashan Colony Sammundri, Laraib Bibi (25) r/o Chak No.204-GB and Ikhlaq Bibi (60) r/o Chak No.223-GB sustained multiple injuries.
Rescue 1122 after providing first aid shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight brick-kilns sealed, fine imposed on three factories6 minutes ago
-
Man,daughter killed on road6 minutes ago
-
Minister Amir Maqam condoles demise of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi6 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's demise6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 43 kg drugs in nine operations16 minutes ago
-
Power loom factory gutted26 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests two operatives of illegal arms supplier group36 minutes ago
-
CM offers condolence to Iranian people over President's demise36 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over tragic death of Iranian President46 minutes ago
-
Iran helicopter crash: Politicians offer condolences to Iranian government, people46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 291,000 cusecs water56 minutes ago
-
Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan reached Islamabad Airport56 minutes ago