Man,daughter Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A man and his daughter were killed in an accident in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police
station on Monday.
According to a police spokesperson, the accident occurred at Al-Baqa chowk where
Khuda Baksh, 45, of Phatan Kot with her daughter Ayesha Bibi, 16, was travelling on a
motorcycle when a speeding van coming from the opposite direction hit it, killing them
on the spot.
