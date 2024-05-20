Man,daughter killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A man and his daughter were killed in an accident in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police

station on Monday.

According to a police spokesperson, the accident occurred at Al-Baqa chowk where

Khuda Baksh, 45, of Phatan Kot with her daughter Ayesha Bibi, 16, was travelling on a

motorcycle when a speeding van coming from the opposite direction hit it, killing them

on the spot.