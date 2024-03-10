SZABIST, TULIP Host Cultural Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) In a remarkable celebration of cultural exchange and unity, SZABIST University's Karachi Campus, in collaboration with Turkish Alumni In Pakistan (TULIP), hosted a vibrant event at its premises. The chief guest for the evening was the Consul General of Turkey, Cemal Sangu.
The event began with a warm welcome from Prof Dr Mohammad Altaf Mukati, Vice President of academics at SZABIST University, acknowledged the diverse gathering, expressing enthusiasm for the cultural and educational exchange.
Halil Ibrahim Basaran, Karachi Program Coordinator at TIKA, added a layer of significance to the event with his address. He shed light on TIKA's role in promoting cultural harmony and collaboration.
The highlight of the evening was the address by Cemal Sangu, the Consul General of Turkiye.
Sangu shared valuable insights into the diplomatic and cultural significance of the event but also emphasized educational empowerment, especially for women. His presence underscored the importance of bilateral relations and cultural and educational exchanges between Pakistan and Turkiye.
A symbolic token of appreciation was presented to the Consul General, honorable guests, and the organizing team. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting marked the official commencement of the festival, paving the way for stall tours that featured a delightful spread of Turkish cuisine. Attendees indulged in a delightful brunch, savoring the diverse flavors that encapsulate the unity and collaboration between the two nations. The occasion culminated in a group photo, immortalizing the shared commitment to cultural exchange.
