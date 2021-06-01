UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajik President To Arrive Tomorrow On 3-day Visit

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Tajik president to arrive tomorrow on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is arriving here on Wednesday on a two-day visit, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Emomali Rahmon will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas -- including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity. A number of Agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

These ties are characterized by mutual respect, shared perceptions and a common desire to promote peace, stability and development in the region.

Tajikistan is important within the context of Pakistan's vision for closer ties and enhanced cooperation with Central Asia. The vision emphasizes forging deeper trade, investment, energy, security, and people-to-people links.

The two countries share common views on major regional and international issues and cooperate closely at various multilateral fora.

Tajikistan is the current chair of SCO. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Dushanbe in March 2021 to attend the Ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP), followed by his bilateral visit to Tajikistan.

On 25 May 2021, the two sides held the 5th round of Pakistan-Tajikistan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) at the level of Foreign Secretary/First Deputy Foreign Minister and reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations.

Both Pakistan and Tajikistan are part of the CASA-1000 Transmission line Project along with Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan. The power project envisages the transportation of surplus electric power from Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan to Pakistan (1000 MW) and Afghanistan (300 MW).

President Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. His last bilateral visit was in November 2015. In the multilateral context, President Rahmon visited Pakistan for the 13th ECO Summit held in Islamabad in March 2017. His forthcoming visit will reinforce the efforts of both sides to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Education Visit Dushanbe Lead Tajikistan March May November 2017 2015 Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Share Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

9 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

9 hours ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

11 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.