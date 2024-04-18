Open Menu

Tandoor Owners Launch Protest On Price Reduction

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Following the directives of Punjab government, the federal capital has slashed the prices on 'Roti' and 'Naan'

and started selling essential commodity at affordable rates to facilitate the common man.

However, Tandoor owners launched protest against this move in the Capital.

Tandoor owners and Nanbais are protesting over price reduction of 'Roti' and 'Naan' in different areas.

The district administration has set the new prices at Rs 16 and Rs 20 for a standard serving size of 120 grams.

Despite discussions that held between officials and the Nanbai Association, a complete strike was also observed in different localities against price cut.

Talking to APP, Muhammad Naveed, a Tandoor owner, expressed concerns over high cost of living in the capital and rent of shops besides commercial gas charges for baking Roti and Naan.

Meanwhile, Spokesman of ICT, Dr. Abdullah Tabassum said that dialogue was in process between the district administration and the Nanbais Association. He hoped that new prices would be implemented soon.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the price regulations.

He said that Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been assigned specific tasks to ensure compliance with the new Roti and Naan prices in Islamabad.

