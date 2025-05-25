Open Menu

Tank Police Launch Search And Strike Operations Ahead Of Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Tank Police launch search and strike Operations ahead of Polio Campaign

Tank, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In line with special directives from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, has initiated a comprehensive security plan ahead of the nationwide anti-polio campaign set to begin tomorrow.

Under the DPO’s direct supervision, joint search and strike operations have been launched across the district involving the District Police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and Elite Police.

According to official details,these operations are aimed at ensuring law and order during the polio drive and preemptively countering any potential threats. SHOs from all police stations participated in the operations within their respective jurisdictions, focusing on high-risk areas, entry and exit routes, suspected hideouts, abandoned buildings, hotels, and informal settlements.

During the search operations, police conducted checks on tenant registrations, carried out biometric verifications, and scrutinized identity documents.

Several unidentified or suspicious individuals were detained for questioning.

Authorities also reported the recovery of illegal weapons, drugs, and several suspicious motorcycles from different areas. The crackdown on criminal elements is being expanded further in an effort to neutralize any threat to public safety.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan emphasized that any attempts to disrupt the polio campaign, cause unrest, or break the law will be dealt with firmly. He assured the public that Tank police are on high alert and fully prepared to maintain peace and security.

The police spokesperson appealed to the public for cooperation, urging citizens to support the national campaign and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police helpline or nearest police station.

