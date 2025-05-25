Open Menu

University Of Malakand Students Explore Data Innovation At PBS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

University of Malakand students explore data innovation at PBS

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a move to bridge academic learning with real-world application, students and faculty from the Department of Statistics, University of Malakand, visited the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in Islamabad as part of a study tour.

The visit offered students a hands-on understanding of the country's key statistical operations, including techniques in demographic analysis, digital census procedures, and innovative survey methodologies, said the varsity spokesman here on Sunday.

They were briefed on the processes behind critical national data collection efforts such as the Labor Force Survey, Household Integrated Economic Survey, and National Accounts.

Faculty members engaged in discussions with PBS officials to explore collaborative opportunities aimed at strengthening research and enhancing curriculum relevance in statistical sciences.

Beyond academics, the group also toured iconic sites of the capital, including the majestic Shah Faisal Mosque and the symbolic Pakistan Monument, blending educational exposure with cultural appreciation.

The visit was hailed as a valuable initiative in promoting data literacy and fostering academic-industry linkages.

APP/aiq-adi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

40 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

40 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

1 hour ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

2 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

2 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan