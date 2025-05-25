University Of Malakand Students Explore Data Innovation At PBS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a move to bridge academic learning with real-world application, students and faculty from the Department of Statistics, University of Malakand, visited the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in Islamabad as part of a study tour.
The visit offered students a hands-on understanding of the country's key statistical operations, including techniques in demographic analysis, digital census procedures, and innovative survey methodologies, said the varsity spokesman here on Sunday.
They were briefed on the processes behind critical national data collection efforts such as the Labor Force Survey, Household Integrated Economic Survey, and National Accounts.
Faculty members engaged in discussions with PBS officials to explore collaborative opportunities aimed at strengthening research and enhancing curriculum relevance in statistical sciences.
Beyond academics, the group also toured iconic sites of the capital, including the majestic Shah Faisal Mosque and the symbolic Pakistan Monument, blending educational exposure with cultural appreciation.
The visit was hailed as a valuable initiative in promoting data literacy and fostering academic-industry linkages.
