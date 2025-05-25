Open Menu

CM Murad Urges Elected Representatives To Lead Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CM Murad urges elected representatives to lead Polio eradication campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a compelling and urgent appeal, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called upon all elected representatives, including Members of the National Assembly, Provincial Assembly, and local government representatives, to take active ownership of the polio eradication campaign and spearhead efforts to protect future generations from this crippling yet preventable disease.

Addressing lawmakers from both the treasury and opposition benches in a detailed letter, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for unified and intensified action ahead of the upcoming National Immunisation Day, scheduled for May 26, 2025.

“Polio eradication is not merely a health priority; it is a moral imperative,” the letter underscored. “The future of our children and the well-being of our communities depend on our collective resolve to rid our land of this crippling disease once and for all.”

Shah highlighted that Pakistan remains one of only two countries worldwide where wild poliovirus continues to be endemic. Alarmingly, 74 cases of wild poliovirus were reported nationwide in 2024, a significant increase compared to previous years. Sindh province, particularly Karachi and its northern districts, accounted for a substantial portion of these cases.

Despite ongoing immunisation campaigns, persistent challenges remain. Many children are still missing vaccinations due to parental refusals, limited access in remote or underserved areas, and unregistered births.

The CM urged elected representatives to lead community engagement efforts, raise awareness, and support comprehensive health initiatives to overcome these obstacles.

Major actions outlined by Murad Ali Shah included ensuring complete and accurate birth registrations to identify all eligible children, enforce rigorous routine immunisation schedules at all levels, addressing parental refusals through targeted community engagement and education, reaching missed children through innovative outreach methods, including mobile teams and local volunteers, and striving for 100 per cent immunisation coverage during every vaccination drive.

The letter also highlighted the upcoming Sub-National Immunisation Day in July, calling for sustained momentum and vigilance in the fight against polio.

“This is a moment for unity and leadership,” the Chief Minister said adding, “Together, we can make history by eradicating polio from Pakistan once and for all.”

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

40 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

40 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

1 hour ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

2 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

2 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan