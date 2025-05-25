CM Murad Urges Elected Representatives To Lead Polio Eradication Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a compelling and urgent appeal, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called upon all elected representatives, including Members of the National Assembly, Provincial Assembly, and local government representatives, to take active ownership of the polio eradication campaign and spearhead efforts to protect future generations from this crippling yet preventable disease.
Addressing lawmakers from both the treasury and opposition benches in a detailed letter, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for unified and intensified action ahead of the upcoming National Immunisation Day, scheduled for May 26, 2025.
“Polio eradication is not merely a health priority; it is a moral imperative,” the letter underscored. “The future of our children and the well-being of our communities depend on our collective resolve to rid our land of this crippling disease once and for all.”
Shah highlighted that Pakistan remains one of only two countries worldwide where wild poliovirus continues to be endemic. Alarmingly, 74 cases of wild poliovirus were reported nationwide in 2024, a significant increase compared to previous years. Sindh province, particularly Karachi and its northern districts, accounted for a substantial portion of these cases.
Despite ongoing immunisation campaigns, persistent challenges remain. Many children are still missing vaccinations due to parental refusals, limited access in remote or underserved areas, and unregistered births.
The CM urged elected representatives to lead community engagement efforts, raise awareness, and support comprehensive health initiatives to overcome these obstacles.
Major actions outlined by Murad Ali Shah included ensuring complete and accurate birth registrations to identify all eligible children, enforce rigorous routine immunisation schedules at all levels, addressing parental refusals through targeted community engagement and education, reaching missed children through innovative outreach methods, including mobile teams and local volunteers, and striving for 100 per cent immunisation coverage during every vaccination drive.
The letter also highlighted the upcoming Sub-National Immunisation Day in July, calling for sustained momentum and vigilance in the fight against polio.
“This is a moment for unity and leadership,” the Chief Minister said adding, “Together, we can make history by eradicating polio from Pakistan once and for all.”
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
University of Malakand students explore data innovation at PBS6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of lives due to torrential rains in Punjab, Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Man held with over 1kg heroin6 minutes ago
-
CM Murad urges elected representatives to lead Polio eradication campaign6 minutes ago
-
Man convicted in drug case16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan chose restraint, dialogue despite nuclear capability: Gilani16 minutes ago
-
ITP deploys special measures to ensure smooth flow around weekly bazaars26 minutes ago
-
GCWUS hosts workshop36 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI36 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi36 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption36 minutes ago