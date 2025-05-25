Open Menu

PFA Foils Plan To Supply Fake Cold Drinks In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement team foiled a major attempt to supply spurious cold drinks in Lahore and registered a case against six people following a raid in the Ghareebabad area on the outskirts of the city.

Acting on the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, a food safety team sealed a unit involved in producing fake cold drinks under unhygienic conditions. The team confiscated 3,600 litre counterfeit beverages, 15,000 caps, 47kg empty bottles, 80 litre flavoured solution, packing material and various production tools including filling machines, gas cylinders, drums, tanks and utensils. A supplier vehicle was also impounded.

The DG said that the cold drinks failed the on-spot screening test due to low Brix levels, a key indicator of beverage quality.

The unit was operating in poor sanitary conditions, including visible pest infestation and all recovered materials were discarded. He added that fake drinks of popular brands were being packaged and intended for sale across Lahore and nearby areas.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid warned that the consumption of substandard drinks may cause damage to the kidneys, liver and stomach. He emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against food business operators violating food safety laws. He said that the PFA is actively cracking down on food adulteration networks across Punjab and urged the public to report suspicious activities by calling the PFA helpline 1223.

