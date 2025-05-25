Open Menu

Young Man Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Young man shot dead by unknown assailants in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A 25-year-old young man tragically lost his life after being shot by unidentified individuals near Kirri Khesor on Chashma Road, Tehsil Paharpur. The incident prompted a rapid response from Rescue 1122.

Upon receiving the emergency call, the medical team from Rescue 1122 Station 44 reached the scene without delay. The body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital for further procedures.

The victim has been identified as Akhtar Nawaz, son of Abdul Hameed, a resident of Shahbaz Khel, Lakki Marwat.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

46 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

46 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

46 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

2 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

2 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

2 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan