Young Man Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A 25-year-old young man tragically lost his life after being shot by unidentified individuals near Kirri Khesor on Chashma Road, Tehsil Paharpur. The incident prompted a rapid response from Rescue 1122.
Upon receiving the emergency call, the medical team from Rescue 1122 Station 44 reached the scene without delay. The body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital for further procedures.
The victim has been identified as Akhtar Nawaz, son of Abdul Hameed, a resident of Shahbaz Khel, Lakki Marwat.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA foils plan to supply fake cold drinks in Lahore1 minute ago
-
Young man shot dead by unknown assailants in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
University of Malakand students explore data innovation at PBS11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over loss of lives due to torrential rains in Punjab, Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Man held with over 1kg heroin11 minutes ago
-
CM Murad urges elected representatives to lead Polio eradication campaign11 minutes ago
-
Man convicted in drug case21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan chose restraint, dialogue despite nuclear capability: Gilani21 minutes ago
-
ITP deploys special measures to ensure smooth flow around weekly bazaars31 minutes ago
-
GCWUS hosts workshop41 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI41 minutes ago