Young man shot dead by unknown assailants in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A 25-year-old young man tragically lost his life after being shot by unidentified individuals near Kirri Khesor on Chashma Road, Tehsil Paharpur. The incident prompted a rapid response from Rescue 1122.

Upon receiving the emergency call, the medical team from Rescue 1122 Station 44 reached the scene without delay. The body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital for further procedures.

The victim has been identified as Akhtar Nawaz, son of Abdul Hameed, a resident of Shahbaz Khel, Lakki Marwat.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.