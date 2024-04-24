Tareen Foundation To Upgrade IT Lab, Construct Two Classrooms At KPS
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Tareen Education Foundation will upgrade an Information Technology lab and construct two modern classrooms at Khanewal Public school and University College with a cost of Rs 14 million.
Known social figure and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jehangir Khan Tareen will bear the cost of the project. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Chief Executive Officer Tareen Foundation Akbar Khan, here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tareen Foundation, Akbar Khan said that the Foundation was committed to promote quality education in the region.
He said that the Foundation wanted to empower the youth through education.
He hoped that the students would surely upgrade their IT knowledge.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid expressed gratitude to the Tareen Foundation.
On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Azoba Azeem and Principal Hafiz Rasheed Saeed Rana were also present.
Recent Stories
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman13 seconds ago
-
President lauds IIUI's role in promotion of higher education; assures support8 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar to hold 'Khuli Kachehri' to address treasury complaints8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 264 power pilferers in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers arrested9 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held18 minutes ago
-
Opposition collaboration vital for overcoming national hurdles: Kundi18 minutes ago
-
Poppy crop discarded in Khyber district28 minutes ago
-
Farmer deprived of cash Rs 172,000 by dacoits in Khanewal28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Dera for achievement of anti-polio campaign's targets38 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive launched at Charsaddah to 45,000 Out-of-School children39 minutes ago
-
Director primary school Range Larkana visits exam center48 minutes ago