Open Menu

Tareen Foundation To Upgrade IT Lab, Construct Two Classrooms At KPS

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Tareen Foundation to upgrade IT lab, construct two classrooms at KPS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Tareen Education Foundation will upgrade an Information Technology lab and construct two modern classrooms at Khanewal Public school and University College with a cost of Rs 14 million.

Known social figure and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jehangir Khan Tareen will bear the cost of the project. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Chief Executive Officer Tareen Foundation Akbar Khan, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tareen Foundation, Akbar Khan said that the Foundation was committed to promote quality education in the region.

He said that the Foundation wanted to empower the youth through education.

He hoped that the students would surely upgrade their IT knowledge.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid expressed gratitude to the Tareen Foundation.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Azoba Azeem and Principal Hafiz Rasheed Saeed Rana were also present.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology Education Jehangir Khan Tareen Khanewal (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PA ..

PTI backed SIC nominates Hamid Raza for role of PAC chairman

13 seconds ago
 PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

1 hour ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

2 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

4 hours ago
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

6 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan