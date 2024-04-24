Tareen Foundation to upgrade IT lab, construct two classrooms at KPS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Tareen Education Foundation will upgrade an Information Technology lab and construct two modern classrooms at Khanewal Public school and University College with a cost of Rs 14 million.

Known social figure and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jehangir Khan Tareen will bear the cost of the project. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and Chief Executive Officer Tareen Foundation Akbar Khan, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tareen Foundation, Akbar Khan said that the Foundation was committed to promote quality education in the region.

He said that the Foundation wanted to empower the youth through education.

He hoped that the students would surely upgrade their IT knowledge.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid expressed gratitude to the Tareen Foundation.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Azoba Azeem and Principal Hafiz Rasheed Saeed Rana were also present.