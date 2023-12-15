TDCP says to set up ‘Darshan Resort’ at Kartarpur

The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has decided in principle that 'Darshan Resort' will be set up in Kartarpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has decided in principle that 'Darshan Resort' will be set up in Kartarpur.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved the hotel project, connected to the Kartarpur Corridor.

TDCP sources told APP that the corporation would build a 50-room hotel for 'Darshan' at Kartarpur.

Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday the Sikh pilgrims would be provided with the best facilities in Punjab. In a meeting held here, he said he would like to invite the Sikh families from core of his heart to visit Pakistan not only for pilgrimage but alos tourism.

He promised that all possible facilities would be provided to the pilgrims in Eminabad, Farooqabad, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Provincial Secretary Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar gave a briefing on Kartarpur Darshan Resort.

CM Naqvi called for making a comprehensive plan for Kartarpur Resort.

Provincial Tourism Minister Amir Mir, Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), TDCP managing director, general manager operations, and other officials concerned participated in the meeting. The Narowal deputy commissioner participated via video-link.