Teachers urged students counselling to deal with psychiatric issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Secretary School education Southern Punjab, Dr Abdul Allah Khokhar, emphasized paying full attention to counselling of students to address awareness and mental health, aiming to alleviate psychiatric issues.

He was speaking at a two-day Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support Training Workshop for teachers organized by the Department of School Education Southern Punjab and UNICEF, held at Quads academy.

Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq Siddiqi also accompanied him on this occasion. Dr Abdul Allah Khokhar highlighted that organizing mental health and psycho-social support training workshops at the divisional level which will enhance teacher training to meet the evolving needs, aiding in raising awareness of children's psychiatric issues and find possible solutions.

He urged teachers to boost students' morale during teaching practices, asserting that workshops focusing on the moral development of students in a morally declining society will yield positive outcomes. Dr Khokhar suggested that involving parents in these programmes could significantly improve the resolution of children's mental health and psychological issues.

Dr Khokhar mentioned that mental health and psycho-social support training workshops involve experts from UNICEF providing training to psychology teachers.The agenda of this workshop also includes consultations on children's psychological issues, violence based on gender foundations, school cleanliness, fear among children, unwarranted anger, depression, and enhancing children's mental abilities.