Teenaged boy stabbed to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A teenaged boy was stabbed to death over a minor dispute in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that 17-year-old Waleed Maqbool resident of Chak 104-JB Shams Abad was going to purchase yogurt when a youth Zeeshan reportedly intercepted him in the way.

An altercation occurred between them which enraged Zeeshan and he attacked Waleed with a stab. As a result, Waleed received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and he expired.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, he added.