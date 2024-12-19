Tehsildar Arrested On Public Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested a Tehsildar on public complaints on Thursday.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment had received a complaint regarding corruption and illegal transfer of land through fake mutation.
An inquiry conducted on the complaint had proved it true.
In light of the inquiry and an FIR, the alleged accused Israruddin, Naib Tehsildar Tehsil Puran has been arrested and efforts to arrest more accused were in progress.
