Ten Member Larger Bench Of SC To Hear Case Against Justice Fez Isa Today (Monday)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Ten member larger bench of SC to hear case against Justice Fez Isa today (Monday)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) slamabad, December 15 (Online) After one week, the case against Justice Qazi Fez Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 15th December, 2019) sa to come up for hearing by the 10 member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) from (today) Monday.

The hearing was postponed due to the non availability of the bench's judge.From today (Monday) the counsel for Justice Qazi Fez Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th December, 2019) sa will continue his arguments.

