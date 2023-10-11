Tent-Pegging Competition Held
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A tent pegging competition was held at Chak no 163 NB here on Wednesday in
connection with Mela Qureshia.
As many as 21 clubs of tent pegging across the Punjab participated in the competition.
Al-Muhammad Qutab Shah Club valley Soon won the competition while Fakhar-e-Kalyar was
runner up.
A horse rider, Majid Munir Lang of Fakhar-e-Kalyar Club, was declared man of the match
as he showed outstanding performance.
The chief guests of the event were 163 NB Makhdoom Yousaf Shah Qureshi, former president
of tehsil Sahiwal Bar Makhdoom Ghulam Ali Shah Qureshi, senior vice President Pakistan
Muslim League-N Tehsil Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kamir Qureshi and Station Incharge
Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi distributed prizes
among the riders who took positions.