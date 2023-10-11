Open Menu

Tent-Pegging Competition Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A tent pegging competition was held at Chak no 163 NB here on Wednesday in

connection with Mela Qureshia.

As many as 21 clubs of tent pegging across the Punjab participated in the competition.

Al-Muhammad Qutab Shah Club valley Soon won the competition while Fakhar-e-Kalyar was

runner up.

A horse rider, Majid Munir Lang of Fakhar-e-Kalyar Club, was declared man of the match

as he showed outstanding performance.

The chief guests of the event were 163 NB Makhdoom Yousaf Shah Qureshi, former president

of tehsil Sahiwal Bar Makhdoom Ghulam Ali Shah Qureshi, senior vice President Pakistan

Muslim League-N Tehsil Sillanwali Makhdoom Shah Kamir Qureshi and Station Incharge

Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif Qureshi distributed prizes

among the riders who took positions.

