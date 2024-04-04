TEPA Launches Crackdown On Illegal Signboards
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), in accordance with the directives of Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA), has launched a special crackdown on illegal signboards in the city.
Under the supervision of DGLDA Tahir Farooq, the TEPA Enforcement Wing conducted an operation in Gulberg's Ghalib Road area, removed numerous illegal signboards from multiple properties.
During the operation, the TEPA officials removed illegal signboards from more than two dozen properties.
