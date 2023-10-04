Terror attack at Kulachi police station foiled

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Dera police foiled a terror attack at the Kulachi police station on Wednesday, forcing terrorists to flee.

According to police officials, 8 to 10 armed assailants attacked the Kulachi police station around 11:00 a.m.

The terroristsfired two rocket launchers and then opened indiscriminate fire at the police station. However, the police were on high alert and retaliated forcefully.

Immediately after the attack, a heavy contingent of police and security forces reached the site and cordoned off the area. No police loss was reported in the attack. The police also started a search and strike operation in the area to arrest the terrorists.