Open Menu

Terror Financing Cases Increase In 2023: CTD KP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 05:26 PM

Terror financing cases increase in 2023: CTD KP

The number of terror financing cases has increased during the last year, according to a report by the Counter Terrorism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CTD KP) released here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The number of terror financing cases has increased during the last year, according to a report by the Counter Terrorism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CTD KP) released here on Thursday.

According to the report released by CTD KP, "it says that there was an increase in terror financing cases during the past six years, and 90 terror financing cases were registered in KP during 2022 and 298 in 2023."

A total of 960 people were named in terror financing cases, of which 311 were arrested and 44 were killed, reports said.

A sum of Rs 13.46 million was recovered in terror financing, and in the Peshawar region, 46 cases in 2022 and 179 cases in 2023 were registered in that regard.

One suspect was convicted in 179 cases of terror financing in the Peshawar region last year, and according to CTD, "Cases have also been registered for providing financial support to terrorists in the name of hundi, bank, smuggling, or donation."

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bank Hundi Million

Recent Stories

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements ..

Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

13 minutes ago
 FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applicati ..

FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applications last year

13 minutes ago
 PSX loses 7.69 points

PSX loses 7.69 points

9 minutes ago
 FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole ov ..

FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole over life loss in terror attack

9 minutes ago
 EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejectio ..

EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejection of nomination papers in KP

9 minutes ago
Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

9 minutes ago
 261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expa ..

261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in ..

17 minutes ago
 China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

9 minutes ago
 SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

9 minutes ago
 Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin b ..

Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin blasts

9 minutes ago
 UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' e ..

UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan