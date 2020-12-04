UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Killed, Policeman Injured In Encounter

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Terrorist killed, policeman injured in encounter

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A terrorist was killed while a police official sustained bullet injury when exchange of fire took place between the police and terrorists in Dhab Hakimkhel area in the vicinity of Karak City police station here on Friday.

Police said information was received about presence of terrorists in Dhab Hakimkhel area upon which a police team under the headship of SHO was sent to the area.

Police team was busy combing the area when terrorists started firing on them from a house.

In retaliation, the police also started firing on the terrorists.

The exchange of fire lasted for half an hour.

A police official sustained bullet injury in the encounter while during clearance operation, the police found the body of a terrorist from the house.

The identity of the terrorist was ascertained from his driving license as Hafizullah, son of Pasham Khan, a resident of Bozakhel area.

A Kalashnikov and some rounds were recovered from the possession of the dead terrorist.

The body of the terrorist was shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities and a case under acts 324/353/382 and 15AA was registered at Karak City police station.

