Open Menu

Terrorists Attack Police Vehicle On Security Of Polling In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Terrorists attack police vehicle on security of polling in Tank

Armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle which was patrolling for security of polling stations during the re-polling at NA-43, Tank cum Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle which was patrolling for security of polling stations during the re-polling at NA-43, Tank cum Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, some armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle on security duty for polling station at Kot-Azam in Tank.

One of the attackers was also killed in retaliatory firing of the police.

The polling process was halted for some time due to the attack. The polling resumed after a clearance operation by police within some time.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Police Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan Tank NA-43

Recent Stories

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

15 minutes ago
 BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

15 minutes ago
 686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Po ..

686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal

15 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

29 minutes ago
 Youth killed by shooting relative

Youth killed by shooting relative

15 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospita ..

CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital

21 minutes ago
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk

PU Library Club organizes introductory talk

21 minutes ago
 FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference

FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference

21 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

21 minutes ago
 Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climat ..

Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..

24 minutes ago
 CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

26 minutes ago
 FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled ..

FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan