Terrorists attack police vehicle on security of polling in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle which was patrolling for security of polling stations during the re-polling at NA-43, Tank cum Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, some armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle on security duty for polling station at Kot-Azam in Tank.

One of the attackers was also killed in retaliatory firing of the police.

The polling process was halted for some time due to the attack. The polling resumed after a clearance operation by police within some time.