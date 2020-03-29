UrduPoint.com
Tests Of 3 Persons In Khyber Negative: DHQ Khyber

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Tests of 3 persons in Khyber negative: DHQ Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The tests of three persons including Sher Zarin Shinwari and his family from Sheikh Milikhel, Pasidkhel, District Khyber have negative, officials of the health authorities in District Khyber confirmed.

According to details, the tests samples of Sher Zarin Shinwari and his family, who were in the isolation, were sent for coronavirus to laboratory, were declared negative.

All the three persons including Sher Zarin Shinwari were discharged from hospital's isolation ward. They also thanked all the health authorities working day and night for the people of District Khyber.

