Thadal: A taste of centuries-old Sindhi traditional heritage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Thadal is an ancient traditional drink of the Sindh region, renowned for its refreshing properties, especially during hot summers.

The drink is prepared by blending almonds, poppy seeds, melon seeds, cardamom, rose petals, and milk into a creamy, flavorful concoction sweetened with sugar or honey.

This beverage is more than just a drink; it embodies Sindhi heritage and is cherished at family gatherings, celebrations, and community events.

During summer, Thadal stalls line the streets of Sindh's towns and cities, offering this refreshing drink in small glasses priced between 50 to 100 Rs each.

In the 1970s, Maaz's son Hakeem Muhammad Muneer started its mass production under the name Maaz Thadal, this factory is located in Nawbshah city. However it was being manufactured locally in Hala and other cities to attract more buyers.