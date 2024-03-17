Thai CG Attends Iftar Dinner
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Consul General of the Royal Thailand in Karachi Narut Soontarodon attended in an Iftar dinner hosted by Thai Airways in honour of top travel agents here at a local hotel.
Talking to media, Thai Consul General wished Pakistani Nation and the Muslims around the globe on commencement of their holy month of Ramazan.
Narut Soontarodon said Pakistani Nation has a rich Islamic values and it was his first experience to celebrate Ramazan in Pakistan and feel happy having Iftar with them.
The CG said there were 5% Muslim population living in Thailand and they have all rights to perform their religious activities.
Thai Airways Marketing manager Rashid Siddiqui said that Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has started its operations in Pakistan in April 1976 and has operated from Karachi.
At present we are operating 5 flights each from Karachi and Lahore and 4 flights from Islamabad, he said and added that Pakistan market is very important for business community, leisure and meetings, incentives, seminars and exhibitions and other corporate activities. Thailand is most favourite’s destination for Pakistani travellers. In 2023, Bangkok was declared top visited destination in the World.
He said from April 2024 Thai Airways will increase one more flight from Lahore and total 6 flights in a week. We have plan to have 7 each flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, he added.
Iftar Dinner was attended by Panutat Yodkaew, visa Consular, Arif Suleman, President Pak-Thai Friendship Association, Mobin Ansari, Asim Suleman and prominent personalities from Aviation Industries.
