Open Menu

Thai CG Attends Iftar Dinner

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Thai CG attends Iftar dinner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Consul General of the Royal Thailand in Karachi Narut Soontarodon attended in an Iftar dinner hosted by Thai Airways in honour of top travel agents here at a local hotel.

Talking to media, Thai Consul General wished Pakistani Nation and the Muslims around the globe on commencement of their holy month of Ramazan.

Narut Soontarodon said Pakistani Nation has a rich Islamic values and it was his first experience to celebrate Ramazan in Pakistan and feel happy having Iftar with them.

The CG said there were 5% Muslim population living in Thailand and they have all rights to perform their religious activities.

Thai Airways Marketing manager Rashid Siddiqui said that Thai Airways International Public Company Limited has started its operations in Pakistan in April 1976 and has operated from Karachi.

At present we are operating 5 flights each from Karachi and Lahore and 4 flights from Islamabad, he said and added that Pakistan market is very important for business community, leisure and meetings, incentives, seminars and exhibitions and other corporate activities. Thailand is most favourite’s destination for Pakistani travellers. In 2023, Bangkok was declared top visited destination in the World.

He said from April 2024 Thai Airways will increase one more flight from Lahore and total 6 flights in a week. We have plan to have 7 each flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, he added.

Iftar Dinner was attended by Panutat Yodkaew, visa Consular, Arif Suleman, President Pak-Thai Friendship Association, Mobin Ansari, Asim Suleman and prominent personalities from Aviation Industries.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Thailand Business Hotel Company Rashid Bangkok April Visa Market Muslim Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

20 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

22 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

23 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

23 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

24 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

24 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

24 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

24 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan