Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till May 20

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

Thatha Water Supply reference adjourned till May 20

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned Thatha Water Supply scheme reference till May 20, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned Thatha Water Supply scheme reference till May 20, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The trial court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request.

During hearing, co-accused Abdul Ghani's Majeed's lawyer Arshad Tabraiz conducted cross examination with witness Kaleem Shahzad. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case till next date.

More Stories From Pakistan

