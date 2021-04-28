Thatha Water Supply Reference Adjourned Till May 20
Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned Thatha Water Supply scheme reference till May 20, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The trial court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari on his lawyer's request.
During hearing, co-accused Abdul Ghani's Majeed's lawyer Arshad Tabraiz conducted cross examination with witness Kaleem Shahzad. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case till next date.