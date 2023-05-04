UrduPoint.com

The Decision Of The High Court To Retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain As The President Of Pakistan Muslim League Is A Victory For The Right. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 12:44 PM

The party organization under the leadership of Chief Organizer Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is making revolutionary results. Their reforms committees will play a role for the development of the country. Leader of Pakistan Muslim League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 May, 2023) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan Muslim League is a party which has the status of a political training institution.

He said that the conspiratorial elements against the long-standing conspiracies against the leadership of the Muslim League are facing defeat from the institutions.

He said that the High Court's retention of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as party president is a victory for the right.

The authority to amend the party constitution and make decisions rests with the party members and not the conspiratorial elements.

