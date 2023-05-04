- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the President of Pakistan Musli ..
The Decision Of The High Court To Retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain As The President Of Pakistan Muslim League Is A Victory For The Right. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 12:44 PM
The party organization under the leadership of Chief Organizer Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is making revolutionary results. Their reforms committees will play a role for the development of the country. Leader of Pakistan Muslim League
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 May, 2023) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan Muslim League is a party which has the status of a political training institution.
He said that the conspiratorial elements against the long-standing conspiracies against the leadership of the Muslim League are facing defeat from the institutions.
He said that the High Court's retention of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as party president is a victory for the right.
The authority to amend the party constitution and make decisions rests with the party members and not the conspiratorial elements.