The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Announces By-election On 8 NA Vacant Seats Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:27 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by-election on 8 vacant National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 16, 2023, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced by-election on 8 vacant National Assembly seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 16, 2023, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The vacant National Assembly Constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 & NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 D.I. Khan and NA-43 Khyber. These seats were declared vacant after acceptance of the resignations of the PTI legislators by the Speaker National Assembly.

According to the election schedule announced by the ECP, the Returning Officers will issue public notice on February 3, 2023, and nomination papers could be filed from February 6 to 8, 2023.

On February 9th, the Returning Officers will issue the list of candidates and scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held till February 13, 2023. Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be filed with the concerned Appellant Tribunal till February 16, 2023, which would be decided till February 20, 2023.

The revised list of the candidates would be released on February 21, 2023 and nomination papers could be withdrawn till February 22, 2023.

The final list of candidates would be issued on February 23, 2023 and electoral symbols would also be allotted to them while polling would be held on March 16, 2023.

