The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 116,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:10 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 116,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 116,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1501.51 feet, which was 115.51 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,100 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1188.

50 feet, which was 148.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 80,000, 52,800 and 12,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 14,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 7.238 million acre feet.

