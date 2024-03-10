Thieves steal away two transformers in Kot Addu

Kot Addu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Unknown thieves managed to steal away two transformers from two different villages in Kot Addu.

According to official sources, unknown thieves, on pretext of maintaining electricity line, removed the transformer and took away from two villages including Sandhela Chowk and Chah Kanjuwala.

The local people demanded of government to trace the thieves and punished them. They also appealed authorities at Multan Electric Power Company to install the new transformers.