Think-tank-FIKR calls for resetting NFC award to develop merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ):Scholars and academicians while discussing the development of erstwhile FATA and bringing merged districts at par with settled areas, called for resetting of the NFC award to increase share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They were interacting in an informal table talk of the think-tank, Forum for Inquiry, Knowledge and Review (FIKR) jointly hosted by the Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Dr Safia Ahmed and Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF), Muhammad Bilal Sethi at the varsity premises, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The session was also attended by Former Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen (Retd) Shaheen Mazher Mehmood, Dr Fatima Shaheen, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, Vice Chancellor, FATA University, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb, Former lawmaker and emerging politician, Ahmed Karim Khan Kundi, emerging political activist, Beenish Irfan Khan, renowned industrialist, Masood Ur Rehman, Chairman English department Edwardes College, Dr Gulzar Jalal, Chairman Ibadat Hospital, Dr Khalid Mufti, CEO Triumphant Trading, Muhammad Aizaz Sethi and administrative staff members of SBBWU and PDF.

Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai urged the government to set up campuses of NUST, NUMAL AIR and BAHRIA universities in the merged tribal districts so that opportunities for quality education should be provided to the talented young students of the areas.

Talking at the session, former Commander XI Corps Peshawar, Retired Lt Gen Shaheen Mazher said that it was mandatory to involve all stakeholders in the process of development in erstwhile FATA.

He said that people at the helm of affairs had to understand and accept that the central of gravity was population and within the population youth were the most important individuals as the future of the country was in their hands.

He said while lack of funds and inappropriate distribution was a matter of concern but corruption and lack of interest at the end of representatives of people and those at the helm of affairs was yet a grave concern that needed more attention.

He stressed harmony between civil government, security organizations, spy agencies and the population to prosper. Sharing his experience with the people of tribal areas he applauded the abilities of the tribal people and said the myths associated with them had no truth.

Dr Qibla Ayaz said as long as the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan does not become like that of the relationships between the United States and Canada, peace across both borders were impossible.

He was responding to a question on increased religious extremism in tribal districts, especially Kurram.

Shaheen Mazher on this point said that this conflict begins from Upper Kurram and sprays to Kohat District. He added that this was alarming because this conflict was dangerous for the health of the entire KP province.

Political leader, Ahmed Khan Kundi highlighted that KP was already not given its due share of the economy despite its major contribution to the state's energy.

He said the federation has utterly failed in providing 100b to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as promised at the time of the merger. He said the one-liner solution to all problems of erstwhile FATA was revisiting and resetting the NFC award. He stressed developing this discourse and urged sitting Vice Chancellors to start such debates in universities.

Professor Muhammad Jehanzeb when asked whether the FATA University was located at the right location to be named as so added that while he had many objections to the locality but he decided not to start this movement and focus more on providing quality education to the people of erstwhile FATA.

He added that he has seen talent in this area; all that needs to be done is to invest in the people of ex-FATA. Jehanzeb said that development was a dream when pockets were empty.

VC SBBWU, Safia Ahmed appreciated the initiative and said that the platform of her varsity was always available to FIKR and other such organizations for fruitful activities as this was the university's job to organize such moots.

Chairman PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi who was moderating the session said that access to the internet and quality of life was a right of the people of ex-FATA.

He also said that less emphasis on technical education was affecting the roots of education in the province.

He added that admitting an increased number of students in BS programs with no focus on the quality of education was futile and a practice of producing intellectual misfits having no good future.

The meeting concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to Shaheen Mazher and Qibla Ayaz by the VC SBBWU, Safia Ahmed. It was decided that the next moot of the forum would again lay emphasis on this issue.