Third PIDE-RASTA Conference on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) is all set to host the third two-day PIDE-RASTA Conference from Thursday, September 14.

This event marks a significant milestone in RASTA's annual Calendar, featuring an impressive lineup of sessions and research showcases, according to a press statement issued by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

A total of 20 papers would be presented across 8 engaging sessions, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and insights from experts in the field.

RASTA is the country's largest economic and public policy research network comprising academia and think tanks.

It has been at the forefront of promoting policy debate and research culture in the country, the statement added.

With a commitment to producing high-quality evidence-based research that informs public policy, RASTA has expanded its influence and now boasts a network of over 60 local universities, more than 10 foreign institutes, and an impressive roster of approximately 2300 researchers, academics, practitioners, and professionals.

The program is guided by a distinguished 26-member Research Advisory Committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of PIDE, Islamabad.