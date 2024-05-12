Open Menu

MWMC Hires 500 Sanitary Staff For Swift Cleanliness In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) hired 500 sanitation staff on a contract basis to meet the shortage of manpower for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Manager Admin/HR MWMC Aqeel Ahmad told this news agency that the hiring of sanitary workers and drivers was made in a transparent manner after completing all processes.

He said that the induction of new staff was made on the posts lying vacant after the death or retirement of the staff from 2013 until now.

Mr. Aqeel said that at least 1700 candidates participated in the interview process, of which 375 sanitary workers and 125 drivers were hired on a one-year contract basis on extendable conditions.

The hiring committee, consisting of five members, conducted interviews with the candidates.

He said that the strength of sanitation staff reached 2400 after the hiring of new staff, and the new staff would join within one or two weeks.

He said that the hiring of new staff would help to cover the maximum area of the city.

He said that the new staff would be given minimum wages fixed by the Punjab government.

