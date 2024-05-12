MWMC Hires 500 Sanitary Staff For Swift Cleanliness In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) hired 500 sanitation staff on a contract basis to meet the shortage of manpower for swift cleanliness arrangements in the city.
Manager Admin/HR MWMC Aqeel Ahmad told this news agency that the hiring of sanitary workers and drivers was made in a transparent manner after completing all processes.
He said that the induction of new staff was made on the posts lying vacant after the death or retirement of the staff from 2013 until now.
Mr. Aqeel said that at least 1700 candidates participated in the interview process, of which 375 sanitary workers and 125 drivers were hired on a one-year contract basis on extendable conditions.
The hiring committee, consisting of five members, conducted interviews with the candidates.
He said that the strength of sanitation staff reached 2400 after the hiring of new staff, and the new staff would join within one or two weeks.
He said that the hiring of new staff would help to cover the maximum area of the city.
He said that the new staff would be given minimum wages fixed by the Punjab government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RTO teams encouraging traders to register for ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner appreciates PHA’s efforts for successful ‘Tent-pegging’ competitions31 minutes ago
-
PRA accelerates operation against tax defaulters41 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCC directs authorities to plan for cattle markets amid Eid ul Adha41 minutes ago
-
Expired eggs worth Rs 2.3 mln disposed off1 hour ago
-
Child killed, four hurt over land dispute in DG Khan1 hour ago
-
Cattle farmer killed by firing of unknown outlaws2 hours ago
-
Three held, supply of 142kg hashish foiled2 hours ago
-
Three dacoits snatch Rs 250,000 from plastic crush plant2 hours ago
-
Punjab governor takes pride in being political worker12 hours ago
-
District coordination committee meets13 hours ago
-
3 Tandoors sealed for selling roti, naan on exorbitant prices13 hours ago