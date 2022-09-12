Thousands of People waiting for shelter in Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Thousands of people have been lodged in tents or are waiting for shelter under open skies along the main highway and dykes in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and other areas of the region. Either side of the highway could be seen inundated by floodwater for miles.

Hundreds of citizens of Khairpur district were seen leaving the area on mini-trucks, vans and rickshaws. Many others along with their livestock were also spotted trudging along the road under the baking sun in Thari Mirwah, Sobhodero, Faiz Gunj, Kingri, Gambat and Kot Diji talukad of KhairpurBreaches in nullahs in Thari Mirwah, Faiz Gunj and Gambat had inundated hundreds of villages.

Faiz Gunj and Thari Mirwah cities are also submerged, which displaced thousands of people. People of Gambat city also fear flooding on Monday, if authorities failed to fortify the nullahs.

In Naushehro Feroze, over 50 villages are still submerged despite the passage of several days and locals are facing an outbreak of waterborne diseases.