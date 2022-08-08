UrduPoint.com

Thousands Participates In Rohri Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Thousands participates in Rohri procession

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning procession in Rohri on Sunday to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Strict security measures had been adopted throughout the route of the procession to prevent any untoward incident.

Thousands of mourners from different parts of Sindh had reached Rohri on 8th Muharram, where they remained busy in mourning throughout the night between 8th and 9th Muharram.

In early morning of 9th Muharram, the mourning procession emerged from Masjid Shah-i-Iraq in the Karbala ground. The procession after reaching Mando Khabar stayed there till afternoon.

Then it resumed its journey through Shahi Bazaar, Dhak Road, Wichoro Chowk and Haider Shah Haqani Muhalla and ended at Karbala ground.

