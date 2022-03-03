UrduPoint.com

Thousands People Welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" In Umerkot, Mithi, Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Thousands people welcome "Huqooq Sindh March" in Umerkot, Mithi, Badin

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "Haqooq Sindh March" led by party's Senior Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi entered its sixth day on Thursday was warmly welcomed in Umerkot, Mithi and Badin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) "Haqooq Sindh March" led by party's Senior Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi entered its sixth day on Thursday was warmly welcomed in Umerkot, Mithi and Badin.

Thousands workers of Pakistan Tahreek Insaf and the general public accorded warm welcome to the central leaders of PTI at Umerkot when they reached from Mirpurkhas where they had addressed a big gathering the day before.

Addressing the public gatherings, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the PPP government in Sindh had disappointed the people of the province,adding now it was expected that the people would support the PTI in the next elections.

Qureshi said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was not following the manifesto of its founding father Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto as Zardari's PPP had focused on accumulating money instead of giving relief to the common man.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a honest person and he had refused to accept those who were remained involved in looting and plundering the national exchequer and transferred ill-gotten money in their foreign accounts.

The PPP Sindh government had ruined the province despite the fact that they had received Rs 9000 billion from Federal government during last 14 year rule, he said and alleged that urban centres including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and other cities were ignored as the people of the cities did not have voted PPP in the elections.

Federal Maritime Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said PPP had used government machinery in its so called long march and people were brought in vehicles by paying small amount of money to them.

He said that the Sindh government had deprived the people of the province of health cards in opposition to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said the Sindh Ministers and Assembly members were involved in kidnapping and murder cases but they could not be sent behind bars because of their political influence.

"A social media activist Nazim Jokhio was brutally murdered by PPP legislators in Karachi while a father of MPA in Larkana had killed an innocent girl Fahmida Sial but all the accused persons are still at large," Haleem Adil said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, MNA Lal Chand Malhi and other party leaders and Assembly members also addressed the public gatherings.

Federal Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, former Sindh Home Minster Dr Zulifiqar Mirza, MPA Hasnain Mirza and others also addressed the march in Badin and criticized PPP provincial government for its alleged misdeeds and hoped that people would reject PPP leadership in upcoming elections because of its bad governance.

The "Huqooq Sindh March will reach Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad on Friday.

