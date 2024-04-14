Three arrested in Rs 1.50m robbery case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Three suspects involved in day broad light robbery of a government employee in Fatehjang town of Attock were arrested besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the incident.

Police sources told on Sunday that a sum of Rs 1.

50 million was snatched at gunpoint from Naeem Javaid, revenue inspector of municipal committee on his way to Attock and the armed bandits fled successfully. He added that through human and digital intelligence, a police party raided at the hideout the criminals involved in day broad light robbery and arrested their three members who were identified as Amir Shahzad, Aabid Ali and Bilal. He said that weapons utilized in the robbery and looted booty were also recovered from their possession.