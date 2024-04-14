Open Menu

Three Arrested In Rs 1.50m Robbery Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Three arrested in Rs 1.50m robbery case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Three suspects involved in day broad light robbery of a government employee in Fatehjang town of Attock were arrested besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in the incident.

Police sources told on Sunday that a sum of Rs 1.

50 million was snatched at gunpoint from Naeem Javaid, revenue inspector of municipal committee on his way to Attock and the armed bandits fled successfully. He added that through human and digital intelligence, a police party raided at the hideout the criminals involved in day broad light robbery and arrested their three members who were identified as Amir Shahzad, Aabid Ali and Bilal. He said that weapons utilized in the robbery and looted booty were also recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Attock Criminals Sunday From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

12 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

22 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

22 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

22 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

22 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

22 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

22 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

22 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

22 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

22 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan